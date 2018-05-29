Molestation case registered against Engineering college professor in Mumbai

A case of molestation was finally registered against a professor of a reputed engineering college who had allegedly molested a first-year B.Tech student.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, on May 18, she had approached the Mathematics professor to get his signature on her summer term form. The accused first kept her waiting for a long time outside his cabin. Then he invited her to his cabin to sign the form.

The student alleged that the professor touched her inappropriately and kissed her on her cheek and also told her that he will give her pass marks in M1, M2, and M3 examinations if she "cooperates". Or else, he will ensure that she fails in the subjects he teaches.

Horrified by the incident and the threats, the student ran out of the cabin and rushed home. She later filed a complaint with the institute director. Following the complaint, the accused professor was sent on forced leave to avoid any kind of confrontation with the victim.

The institute had earlier claimed that it will take steps as per Vishakha Guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

According to police, the victim had narrated the incident to the college authorities and on the basis of that, a case was registered after recording the victim's statement. The matter was further probed to ascertain if the accused also abused other students or threatened them with similar consequences.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is yet to be arrested," said M Kakad, Senior Police Inspector of Matunga Police Station.