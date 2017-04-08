MoEF panel for CRZ nod for part of coastal road

The committee has also set a condition that the “proposed coastal road will be permanently toll free”

An expert panel of the environment ministry has recommended coastal clearance for the southern end of Mumbai coastal road projects between Princess Street Flyover and Worli end of Sea Link, ministry documents showed. A separate expert panel appraises projects that come under the purview of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). The clearance for the 9.98 km southern stretch was granted with 16 specific conditions, comprising of the condition that sought a written undertaking, to not use 90 hectares of reclaimed land for residential and commercial purposes, should be submitted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The committee has also set a condition that the “proposed coastal road will be permanently toll free” and should also have a dedicated Bus Rapid Transport System lane, exclusively for public transport, as well as medical, fire evacuation and other rescue operations.

The 29.2 km coastal road project, that will be executed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is pegged at Rs 12,000 crore and will connect south Mumbai and Kandivli in north Mumbai. The southern end of the road extends from Princess Street Flyover to Worli end of the Sea Link.