MNS warns of protest against hosps

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS has threatened protests against hospitals fleecing patients and their families.

Earlier this month, MNS office bearers had put up posters in Pune against hospitals which insisted on taking security deposits from patients before admitting them. It had also warned of "MNS-style" action against those who fleeced patients.

This led to Dr Amol Annadate, a doctor based at Vaijapur in Aurangabad, penning an open letter to Raj against attempts to coerce medical professionals. Raj then contacted Annadate and invited a delegation of doctors to Mumbai for discussions. "In the meeting, the doctors were asked to set up a self-regulatory mechanism as the answer (to malpractices) does not lie outside the system," said MNS general secretary Anil Shidore. He added that this could be a helpline for people to seek second opinions or a medico friends' circle which was once actively helmed by reputed professionals. Raj had said the posters would be removed and the doctors would not be targeted.

"In case of complaints, we will inform the medical councils and the government, and if this does not work, we will launch an agitation," warned Shidore, admitting that they had received "hundreds of complaints". An MNS leader said they would discuss the issue with Raj before launching an agitation.