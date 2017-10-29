MMRC to integrate Metro 3 with bullet train terminal at BKC

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) executing the underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor plans to interconnect (integrate) the underground Metro corridor with the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train terminal at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The alignment of the underground Metro corridor passes through BKC where the terminal for the proposed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is to come.

According to MMRC officials, the BKC Metro station and bullet train terminal will be connected through an underground subway, which will have a moving walkway or travelator installed.

"Installing a moving walkway depends on the distance between the BKC Metro station and bullet train terminal. If the distance turns out to be more than 300-500 metres, a walkway will have to be installed," an MMRC official said.

The official added, "At this stage, the exact location of bullet train terminal inside BKC has not been decided so we haven't made any formal proposal. But we want to integrate both and will approach the National High-Speed Rail executing the bullet train project about the same."

This integration would be mean commuters from South Mumbai can come to BKC and can use the subway walkway to head towards the bullet train terminal.

Similarly, plans to connect both the terminals to Mumbai Airport are under consideration too. "We have similar plans to connect both terminals to the airport," he said.

However, the construction of bullet train terminal inside BKC has been opposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the state government citing that land in BKC is costly and the Railways should consider acquiring land at Kurla or Bandra where the Railways own ample amount of land.

The MMRDA had also cited that the area where the bullet train terminal has been proposed is also wanted for the construction of an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). However, after deliberation by the Centre, the state government has said that bullet train terminal and IFSC both may coexist at BKC.

CONNECTIVITY