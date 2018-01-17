Trending#

MIG club row: Bombay High Court relief for suspended member

MIG Club


  Wednesday 17 January 2018 6:50 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Politics in high-profile clubs in Mumbai is not new. Recently, a case came to the fore where a member of the MIG cricket club was suspended for a period of 60 days by the managing committee without following due procedure, just before the forthcoming managing committee elections. 

 
However, the member, Advocate Sujit Chavan, got interim relief from Bombay High Court, which has allowed him to contest the club polls, scheduled on January 21.

 
Justice Mridula Bhatkar, while setting aside a civil court order refusing to grant him interim relief, said, “The learned Judge of the trial Court has not considered this aspect. Hence, I set aside the order and granted ad-interim relief in favor of the appellant/plaintiff. The respondent-Club is hereby restrained from taking steps against the appellant/plaintiff pursuant to the letter dated 8th December, 2017 and the minutes of meeting dated 7th December, 2017.”

 
Advocate Dhairyasheel Nalawade, appearing for Chavan, said the committee had placed Chavan under suspension from December 8, 2017 to February 5 on whimsical grounds. He alleged it was done purposely by the committee to ensure he is debarred from the election. Chavan, who has now filed his nomination for the post of Managing trustee, is an elected member for two terms. 

 
As per the constitution of the club, only a member appointed for two terms can contest for the Managing trustee post.

 
 

    
   
