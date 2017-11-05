MHADA lottery to go live on FB

MHADA has decided to take to social media and go live on Facebook for its lottery scheduled on November 10

In a first, Mumbaikars will be able to view the annual Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery for affordable homes live on Facebook this year. In a push towards greater digital compatibility, MHADA has decided to take to social media and go live on Facebook for its lottery scheduled on November 10.

Confirming the same, MHADA Mumbai Board’s marketing officer Bhagwan Sawant said, “The IT cell of the housing authority is working on it, we are creating a page for going live on the lottery day and it will be up and running by Monday.”

The order, to announce lottery results live on Facebook, was initiated by MHADA Vice-President and CEO Milind Mhaiskar. This year, MHADA has 819 flats in the lottery, for which it has received nearly 65,000 applications.

The maximum number of flats, at 338, is in the High Income Group (HIG), while the lowest of eight is in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. MHADA received a lot of flak for having such few flats in the EWS category in the auction.

A senior official said, “Till now, we use to have the session live on our website. While all precautions were taken, sometimes people complained about not being able to access the website. With FB live, this complaint will be taken care of. We usually receive around five lakh views during the lottery.”

The latest move, officials claim, will also help reduce the crowd at the venue of the lottery — Rangsharda auditorium in Bandra.