Metro 1 says won't take card payments

Commuters have been expressing their displeasure over the Metro operator not accepting cards to purchase tokens or recharge their smart cards at ticket windows

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), operating the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1, has said that it cannot accept debit or credit cards at ticket windows of Metro stations as transactions through cards take more time compared to cash transactions and could result longer waiting time for commuters in queues.

However, commuters have been expressing their displeasure over the Metro operator not accepting cards to purchase tokens or recharge their smart cards at ticket windows. But the MMOPL maintains that commuters can do cashless transactions online.

Abhay Kumar Mishra, CEO, MMOPL, told DNA, "There is no difficulty as such in accepting cards at Metro ticket windows. But that could increase the waiting time for commuters standing in queues. Our aim is to ensure that no commuter spends more than two minutes waiting to purchase a token or recharge their smart cards," adding that commuters can use several online platforms to make cashless transactions. "Also commuters can now use our mobile ticket facility," he added.

Meanwhile, several commuters have expressed their displeasure on Twitter over MMOPL not accepting cards at Metro stations ticket windows.

Replying to one of the tweets, MMOPL, said, "We wish to inform you that passengers can use debit/credit card online to recharge their store value pass. Passengers can also use ICICI or SBI co-branded card with an auto top-up facility or utilise digital wallet Paytm."

