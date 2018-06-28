Mehul Choksi moves Session Court seeking cancellation of NBW

Gitanjali Gems promoter, Mehul Choksi, a prime accused in the Punjab National Bank Scam case, on Wednesday moved the Session's Court seeking cancellation of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him.

Choksi in his application said that he was facing a threat to his life from various people, which is why he cannot come to India. He also claimed that his passport has been revoked in complete violation of law which has been an hindrance for him to travel and appear before the investigating agencies.

Choksi's application further read, "He has always responded to the summons received from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other investigating agency. Also there is an ex-parte order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, which has led to freezing of all the assets of the accused."

The application also reads that the case which was registered against him was completely different than the one which was registered against Nirav Modi. Still the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached his assets even though he had nothing to do with the case.