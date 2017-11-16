MbPT to set up solid waste mgmt facilities

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has decided to set up a solid waste collection and segregation facility in areas controlled by them in south Mumbai. This facility will also include storage, disposal and transportation of 22 tonnes per day of waste generated from colonies of MbPT in Colaba, Mazgaon, Cotton Green and Wadala. MbPT is one of the biggest landlords in the city.

The project is being undertaken to support the Union Shipping Ministry's plan, wherein all major Indian ports will have to undergo an audit to become 'green' and 'swachh'.

According to MbPT officials, the solid waste generated from port and cargo operations is collected by the MbPT. However, MbPT desires to choose a solid waste management (SWM) service provider that will provide the service of collection, segregation, transportation, processing, storage, and disposal of solid waste generated in MbPT colonies and other designated areas of MbPT.

A MbPT official, said, "Collection of solid waste may happen door-to-door at some places, to collection points and segregation of the solid waste in the residential area and dock area. The third party appointed will also have to transport waste from the collection point to the treatment facility."

Out of the total 22 tonnes of solid waste generated daily, nearly 55 per cent is wet solid waste, while the and remaining is dry waste.

The entire activity will be done following the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

There are 12 major ports along with MbPT. This includes Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Kandla, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (Ennore), V. O. Chidambaranar (Tuticorin), Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata of which MbPT handles major traffic in terms of inflow and outflow of cargo.