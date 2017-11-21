MbPT property occupants gather support

Occupants of Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) properties have decided to gather at the Gateway of India and meet on Sundays to raise awareness among other occupants of MbPT properties of the gravity of the situation wherein many of them have been served eviction notices amid talks of the area's redevelopment, and the uncertain future that awaits them. The residents, over a period of time, will also wear colour-coded t-Shirts to draw the authorities' attention.

"Meeting on Sundays will help us gauge how many residents are active and ascertain our strength before going to the authorities," said Pervez Cooper, one of the residents who has formed the group. While the first meeting drew little response, Cooper believes it's because most of them are taking it easy.

Preeti Shenoy, a Reay Road resident and occupant of a MbPT property, said, "We are not against any individual or the government. They are welcome to do all kinds of development on our land but when they do not include us in their grand plans to improve the area, we are left to our imagination. While talking about their plans, they should tell us where we figure in them."