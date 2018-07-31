Maratha quota stir: Congress MLAs to resign en masse to step up pressure on BJP-led govt

While the Maratha quota issue simmers in Maharashtra, legislators of the opposition Congress said they were willing to quit their seats in the legislature to step up pressure on the BJP-led state government.

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a meeting of party legislators on Monday, they had offered to resign to press for the demand. "This was discussed in the meeting and these sentiments have been communicated to the high-command," he added.

"The sentiments of Congress legislators over quotas for Marathas, Muslims, Dhangars and other communities are intense. Hence, the government should not test the sentiments of the people and grant reservations to them without affecting the share of other communities," said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Later, a delegation of Congress leaders met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to seek his intervention. Former minister Arif (Nasim) Khan said the government had not implemented quotas for Muslims in education even though it had been upheld by the court.