Manjula Shetye case: Jailor, acting jailor sent on leave

The Maharashtra prisons department sources on Sunday revealed that the jailor and the acting superintendent of Byculla prison have been sent on leave till the probe into convict Manjula Shetye's murder is being conducted by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Moreover, the prisons department will send a proposal to the state government suggesting changes in the prison manual, sources said.

A senior officer from prisons department said that jailor Chandramani Indulkar and acting superintendent Tanaji Gharbudve have been sent on compulsory leave till the probe in the case is completed.

The Mumbai Crime Branch unit 3 has also recorded the statement of the magistrate who had conducted the inquest panchnama inside Byculla jail after the death of Shetye. Prabha Raul, Police Inspector and investigation officer of Mumbai crime branch unit 3 said, "We have taken the statement of the magistrate in the case and we are probing further. We have submitted our primary report to the state government which mentions that Shetye died due to assault."

Rajvardhan Sinha, Inspector General Prisons said, "We are yet to send our probe report to the Director General of Police about the incident. Also, we have sent two senior officers on forceful leave for a fair probe."

A senior officer from the prisons department said, "We will propose some changes in the prison manual to the state government, and we are studying all aspects of the incident."