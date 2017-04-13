Man slips on chutney, goes under train, saved

Two constables from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) pulled out a 30-year-old man from the gap between the platform and a local train at Parel railway station on Wednesday morning.

According to the RPF, the incident occurred around 8.30 am when Dombivli resident Vinod Chandanshive was trying to board a moving train that was going from CST to Titwala and was on Platform No 3.

Chandanshive, who works at KEM Hospital was carrying Dosa and chutney while boarding the train. However, when he tried boarding, the sachet containing chutney fell out of his hand and spilled on the platform and the footboard. Chandanshive slipped on the chutney and almost half of his body went under the gap between the train and the platform.

Two RPF constables, VS Tayade and Manoj Prasad, saw the incident and rushed to help him.

"Trains do not halt at platform No 3 at Parel. When I saw the train getting a bit slow, I got tempted to board it. I could have lost my life in this process, but the constables on the platform came as my saviours. Now, I will never board a running local," said Chandanshive who has two children.

Sachin Bhalode of RPF, Central Railway said, "We will reward our officers for being alert and saving a life. We request the commuters to not board or alight from moving locals."