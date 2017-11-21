Man murders wife with iron rod over suspicion of extra-marital affair near Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly thrashed his wife to death suspecting her for an extra-marital affair.

The 48-year-old accused furiously hit his wife several times with iron rod and a bamboo, which lead to severe blood loss. After finding the victim in unconscious state, the accused ran away from the spot.

According to Ambarnath police, the accused Waman Waghe,an employee with a private firm suspected his wife, Bheema to be indulging into an extra-marital affair with another man in their locality.

The accused fled from the spot after assaulting his wife leaving her bleeding profusely. The locals found the body of the 45-year-old victim after 12 hours and informed the police.

"The accused went home and was pretending as if nothing had happened. The police when questioned him about the incident, he denied any wrongdoing. But when he changed his statement we immediately put him under arrest", said a Ambarnath police officer.

"We have arrested the accused under sections 302(murder) of the Indian Code and we have seized the iron rod and bamboo from the spot. The accused has been remanded into police custody.", said Sunil Jadhav, police inspector.