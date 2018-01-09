Man in hosp after swallowing denture

You’d be disinclined to skip that routine dental check-up once you learn how an agonised Ram Kuber Phatak landed onto an operating table with a fake tooth — his own — lodged in his belly.

Phatak, a 77-year-old Mazgaon resident, was at a roadside food stall on Friday afternoon, munching on a vada pao, when an acrylic tooth attached to the partial denture in his mouth broke off and slid down his food pipe.

By evening, he was admitted to JJ Hospital with “unbearable” pangs radiating from his abdomen, convulsing his whole body. X-rays taken an hour later revealed the problem — a fake tooth embedded in his stomach. Soon after, he underwent an esophagoscopy, a procedure in which a flexible endoscope was inserted through his mouth to fish out the tooth.

“He came in complaining of severe stomach pain. He was unable to eat anything,” said Dr Shrinivas Chavan, professor and head of the ENT department at the state-run facility, said. “While checking his X-ray report, we could see the stainless steel wire of an artificial tooth in his stomach. There weren’t any cuts. A hollow pipe was inserted in his stomach to operate upon him.”

Phatak is currently under supervision in the general ward. For the next 10 days, he will be fed a liquid diet through a tube.

Dr Chavan said, “We have put him on a feeding tube as a precautionary measure.”

“Usually in such cases, if the denatured tooth goes down from food pipe to other parts of the body like the chest or heart, it causes damage.”

Phatak’s ordeal, though, was wholly avoidable, doctors say. He had gotten the denture fixed in 2005 and not much was done in the way of follow-up in the past 12 years. In the past three, in fact, the denture had come loose, Phatak later admitted. A visit to the dentist could have fixed it.

Dr Chavan went on to recommend that people keep their appointments with dentists: “They should undergo dental check-ups at regular intervals so that a scenario like this does not occur.”

He added that such cases are seen more often among people in the older age group or among children. “Many a time, children swallow coins, which is more dangerous. In any case, people with artificial teeth need to take precautions and should regularly go for dental check-ups.”