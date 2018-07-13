Man held for hitting wife with a hammer in Bhiwandi

An alcoholic man who allegedly hit his wife with a hammer after his children stopped talking to him has been arrested in Bhiwandi. The accused suspected that his wife provoked his kids to stay away from him and assailed her out of rage, the Narpoli police said. The woman is recuperating at a Mumbai hospital.

On July 10 around 4.45 am, Bandu Kamble, 45, attacked his wife, Bhagyashree, 40, with a hammer.

Kamble would go home drunk and quarrel with his wife and three teenaged sons every day, the police said. So they shifted to another house, at Bramhanandnagar, Kamatghar in Bhiwandi.

"The day the incident took place, he was reeking of alcohol. He told his wife that because of her, their children were not speaking to him," said senior inspector SD Jadhav. "As their argument escalated, he grabbed a hammer and hit her on the head."

Their three sons, present at the time of the incident, intervened and took their mother to a neighboring hospital. "Bhagyashree has severe head injuries and has been admitted to Sion Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment," he said.

After a police complaint was lodged, the cops arrested Bandu from his home the same day. "He has been remanded in police custody for two days," said the cop.