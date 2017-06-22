Essel Group 90 years
Yamini Solanki

Man cries foul as hosp refuses to admit sibling with Down Syndrome

Yamini Solanki, who was finally admitted to the MA Podar Ayurvedic Hospital in Worli
alt Disha Shetty | Thu, 22 Jun 2017-08:05am , DNA

In the wee hours of Sunday at 1 am, Yamini Solanki, 30, was vomiting at regular intervals and had loose motions. Her brother Dhanpal, 34, an advocate by profession, and mother, rushed her to the MA Podar Ayurvedic Hospital in Worli.

"The nurses there first told us that there was no bed even though we could see several empty beds around us. They then said that she has Down Syndrome and we should take her to another hospital," Dhanpal alleged.

Dhanpal claimed that the nurses on duty provided basic first aid and administered a few injections to Yamini, who by then was running a very high temperature, and asked the family to take her back. "While we pleaded with them to admit my sister, they flatly refused," he said.

Back at their Worli home, a distraught Dhanpal continued to make several calls and finally got through to the resident medical officer who got Yamini admitted again by 10 am at the same hospital.

"She was not admitted probably because of some confusion but we admitted her in the morning and she is being treated," said Dr Ashok G Bagade, resident medical officer, when asked about the incident.

"Hospitals are supposed to be for the people but the attitude of the ancillary staff is very rude," Dhanpal added.

EQUAL RIGHTS

  • The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2016 says persons with disabilities must enjoy equal rights as others

  • Disability has been defined based on an evolving and dynamic concept

  • Additional benefits such as reservation in higher education, government jobs, reservation in allocation of land, poverty alleviation schemes etc. have been provided

Disha Shetty
