Malwani mishap: Tempo owner held from Malad

The Malwani police have arrested the tempo owner for allegedly causing the death of a 13-year-old girl and injuring other two school students at Malad. The driver of the tempo is on the run since the incident took place on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Muskan Memon,13, died due to brain hemorrhage after a speeding tempo first rammed into a stationary autorcikshaw and later ran over the students. Neha Menali (13), Bhupendra Menali (9) and Kamal Menali (12) were also injured into the incident and now are in stable condition. According to police, Pawan Tiwari was arrested on Thursday from his residence. The tempo driver identified as Pappu Pandey fled from the spot after abandoning the tempo and is on the run.

Laxman Shinde, Police Inspector, Malwani police station, said, "We arrested the tempo owner for causing death due to negligence and when produced in court he was granted bail. The driver will be arrested soon."