Mallika Sherawat's brother acquitted in misfiring case

Vikram Lamba was booked after residents had complained of hearing a firing sound in the year 2011.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate court acquitted Vikram Lamba, brother of actress Mallika Sherawat in a misfiring case that was registered against him in 2011. The court held that there was no recovery of cartridges from the house of the accused. Also, the prosecution could not prove the guilt of accused

Lamba was booked after residents near Seven Bungalow area at Andheri (West) called up the police control room saying they heard a firing sound.

After the complaint, the sleuths investigated and allegedly had found bullet marks on the wall of the fisheries department. A 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries when glass pieces fell on him due to the impact of the firing.

Virendra Saxena, a TV actor, who claimed to have heard the firing sound, was also called to the police station to record his statement.