Malad school peon held for sexually abusing 4-year-old

A peon at an ICSE school in Malad East was arrested by the Dindoshi police on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the school's toilet on four consecutive days since August 1.

Outraged at the abuse, parents of students gathered at the school premises on Tuesday morning and camped for hours, demanding the suspension of the school principal. Claiming that this was the third such incident, parents also demanded the immediate arrest of a female caretaker, who they claimed had abetted the crime.

The mother of the girl approached the police on August 5 to lodge a complaint.

The police have arrested the peon, Vishal Sarode, 32, under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The victim pointed out the accused to the police, leading to his arrest, sources said.

"The female caretaker should be arrested as she supported the act by allowing the peon to enter the toilet when a girl was present inside," the victim's mother said.

"We will check the CCTV camera footage of the toilets on the first floor. The complainant has revealed that a female caretaker was also involved in the incident. We are verifying her claims. The girl has been sent for medical examinations," said investigating officer Police Inspector Ravi Adane.

When contacted, the school's principal refused to comment. A senior school teacher, on condition of anonymity, said, "We are co-operating with police in their investigations."

Call for action

Parents intend to stage a protest walk to the school and the police station on Wednesday, and said will continue until the school puts in place reforms to prevent such incidents.