Mahim kids design an app for their community

Roshani Shaikh, 17, is one of the 200 children who are part of Dharavi Diary, a NGO in Naya Nagar, which helps slum girls to learn through new technology.

With an aim to educate girls in their community, few teenagers from Naya Nagar, Mahim have chosen the tech way and developed an app named ‘Padhai’. Roshani Shaikh, 17, is one of the 200 children who are part of Dharavi Diary, a NGO in Naya Nagar, which helps slum girls to learn through new technology.

“Many girls in my area have dropped out of school mainly due to lack of interest or because few parents refuse to send them to schools. Through Dharavi Diary’s initiative, we learned the basics of how to use a computer and make apps,” said Shaikh.

The girls also participate in various TEDx platforms to share their inspirational stories. Speaking about the app, Shaikh, said, “Along with designing other apps, few years ago, my team created the Padhai app. Through the app one can learn the basics of Hindi, English and Maths just by sitting at home.”

– &TV’s latest offering `Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ will trace the journey of a 4-year-old Kanha, an agent of change, who came to be worshiped as Lord Krishna. The show premieres on June 19, and will air every Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on &TV.