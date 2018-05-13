Maharashtra: Two arrested for molesting their daughters

In two separate incidents, two men from Ulhasnagar were arrested for allegedly molesting their daughters. While one was caught red-handed by his wife, another one was a habitual offender since January. The victim confided about the crime to her mother this week. Currently, both accused are in police custody.

Vithalwadi Police arrested Umesh Pawar for molesting his 15-year-old stepdaughter. Pawar allegedly slept next to the teenage girl at night and touched her inappropriately. Pawar had been allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter since January. He had also allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone.

"Pawar molested the victim on May 7 again and told her that that he had a good time with her mother and now will have a good time with her as well," a police officer from the Vithalwadi Police Station said. Shaken and scared, the victim confided in her mother who then approached the police and lodged a case against Pawar.

In a similar incident, a 45-year-old man from Ulhasnagar was arrested for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old daughter. Accorsding to the police, the incident happened on May 10 around 10.30 pm. The accused went to sleep next to his daughter and touched her inappropriately. However, his wife caught him in the act and pushed him away.

"She asked him was he not ashamed of doing it to their own daughter?" a police officer from Ulhasnagar Police Station said. The accused also beat his wife and abused her verbally. The victim's mother then approached the police and filed a complaint against her husband.

In both the cases, the accused were arrested under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act, 2012.