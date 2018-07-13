Maharashtra rights panel tells DGP to submit report on Dhule lynching

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken suo motu action in the Dhule lynching case and directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. It has also appointed an amicus curiae in the case and asked the police department what measures it is taking to ensure such incidents do not occur.

On July 1, a mob had lynched five tribals in Reinpada village in Dhule after rumours on social media about the possibility of child lifters in the area. The five, along with a few others, were seen getting down from a state transport bus and when one of them apparently tried to speak to a girl child, villagers who had gathered for the Sunday bazaar pounced on them. Twenty-six people have been arrested in the case.

"Dhule incident raises serious questions about the fundamental rights. Considering the gravity of the incident, the commission took cognisance of the matter," said a commission member.

"The DGP has been directed to look into the matter personally, conduct a full-fledged inquiry and submit a detailed report with particular focus on the steps taken to prevent such incidents. The report should say whether any precautionary measures have been taken, if the media was used to mislead public at large. Advocate Yashodeep Deshmukh is appointed as amicus curiae," he said.