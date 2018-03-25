Maharashtra has cut down on booze, beer sales are the worst hit

It seems to be bottoms down for the liquor industry in Maharashtra with alcohol sales falling across all categories in the current financial year. The highest de-growth has happened in the beer segment, where consumption has declined in double digits.

According to the state excise department's figures, beer sales have shown a sharp 14.21% fall to end at 2,483.78 lakh bulk litres (LBL) from April 2017 to February 2018 compared to 2,895.06 LBL for the same period the previous year.

Incidentally, the Mumbai metropolitan region is better placed, with wine consumption rising 5.37%, 9.20% and 6.75% in Mumbai city, suburbs and Thane, respectively. Mumbai Suburban is the only district to show an incremental rise in beer sales, at 2.01%.

A state excise official attributed the fall in liquor sales to a sluggish agrarian economy, the Supreme Court's restriction on liquor vends within 500 metres of national/state highways since March 31, 2017, and lack of disposable incomes.

Smuggling from other states and proliferation of duplicates could have also contributed, he added.

"Sales were affected with outlets being closed. However, after the SC exempted liquor vends in municipal areas, sales are rising. The market is gradually stabilising," he explained, adding that while the original order covered 15,699 of 25,513 liquor licences, 7,305 were shut today. "Beer prices were hiked in October, leading to a fall in consumption," the official said.

"2017-18 was very bad for the liquor industry," noted Dilip Gianani, president, Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, adding that the excise duty hike on beer had led brewers to halt production for almost two months, leading to a drop in sales.

Gianani added that IMFL sales had also fallen, citing a decline in purchasing power, a high-duty structure, compared to neighboring states, and demonetisation.

Adarsh Shetty, advisor, India Hotel and Restaurant Association, said high duties led to consumers shifting to cheaper brands.

