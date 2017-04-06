Maharashtra govt plans water transport for Thane, Mira-Bhayander to address traffic jams

Fadnavis said that since Thane and Mira-Bhayander are growing cities, there is a plan of water transport for entire area

Announcing that a dedicated officer would be appointed on the maritime board for water transport, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday informed the Maharashtra assembly that water transport via Thane creek would reduce traffic jams, reduce travel time and save money for the people in Thane, Mira-Bhayender and adjoining areas.

He was responding to the Call Attention motion by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Sarnaik had attracted the attention of the House to the issue that there were no alternative options to roads to connect various parts of Thane district and Mira-Bhayander. He also said Thane was facing problems due to traffic jams. MLAs Sanjay Kelkar, Manda Mhatre and Raj Purohit also spoke on this issue.

Fadnavis said that since Thane and Mira-Bhayander are growing cities, there is a plan of water transport for entire area. He said that a meeting between Maharashtra Maritime Board and Thane Municipal Corporation would be held to finalise the water transport plan. Fadnavis said that this alternative would provide water transport for areas from Kalyan, Thane to Mira Bhayender, Vasai.

Fadnavis informed that there are 14 routes which have been declared under National Waterway and seven out of these 14 fall under creeks. The remaining seven fall under rivers. The waterway within Thane creek is 145 km long and its detailed project report would be prepared by Thane Municipal Corporation. He informed that the TMC is in the process of appointing a project management consultant and tender is in the final phase of sanction.

Fadnavis informed that the water transport would provide for Kalyan-Thane-Kolshet-Gaaymukh-Bhayender-Vasai water travel. It would also provide for Mira Bhayander, Ghodbandar Road, Bhivandi, Kolshet, Diwa, Thane by constructing a jetty. He informed that the Ro-Ro service would be started between Gorai-Borivli, Vasai and Bhayander routes after clearance by the environment department.

Fadnavis informed that a jetty would be built by the Mira-Bhayander corporation at the Navghar coastline and a 100-meter-long, 5-meter-wide pile jetty has been proposed. The work would start after corporation makes funds available and provides necessary permissions, informed Fdanavis.

Fadnavis informed that Thane Corporation had sanctioned Rs 13.08 crore for developing creek coastline at Gaaymukh with the help of Maharashtra Maritime Board. Waterfront development and beautification is included in this work through sheet piling, he said. The CM informed that this work is in final stage and would be completed by May 2017. He also told the House that in phase 2, a 125-meter waterfront development and construction of toilets, jetty, amphitheater and landscaping would be undertaken. He said that Rs 25 crore would be made available by Thane Municipal Corporation for phase 2.

Fadnavis said that a feasibility study was being undertaken for Ro-Ro service between Kasheli to Ghodbandar.