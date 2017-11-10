Maharashtra: 15,000 auto drivers on strike in Palghar District, commuters stranded

The auto drivers are demanding immediate construction of brake test track ordered by Bombay High Court at Vasai Regional Transport Office

Around 15,000 autorickshaw drivers from Vasai-Virar region and in the adjoining areas of entire Palghar District went on strike demanding the immediate construction of brake test track, which was ordered by the Bombay High Court this month.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded due to the strike.

The Bombay High Court on September 14, had granted time till April end next year to provide 250-metre-long tracks to conduct brake tests of vehicles in all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

A division bench of justice Abhay Oka and justice Riyaz Chagla was hearing Srikant Karve’s PIL alleging that RTO officers were issuing fitness certificates to various vehicles without mandatory checks laid down under the Motor Vehicles Act.

"We have been told to visit Kalyan RTO for the brake test despite the closest being Vasai RTO. The government should ensure that they construct the track as soon as possible so that we do not suffer. The strike is called against the government for failing to develop the brake test track.", said Vijay Khetle,President,Auto Rickshaw Taxi Chalak Mahasangh.

"The Public Works Department should allocate the land and develop the track. Thousands of new transport vehicle owners will have to go at Kalyan and get the test conducted which will be a major hassle.", said Khetle.