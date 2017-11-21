Maha mulls bill to regulate unethical practices in hosps

Amid rising complaints of overcharging by private hospitals, the government is mulling a legislation to put in place a mechanism for the regulation of clinical establishments across the state. A draft prepared by the Congress-NCP government, which faced strong opposition from the medical practitioners especially from the private sector, will be taken as the basis for the proposed bill. The bill would have a number of proposals with regard to action against clinical establishments in the event of danger to the safety of patients, and if they fail to display treatment rates and maintain necessary records.

An officer from the public health department told DNA: "The previous government had planned to bring in a legislation in this regard but could not o so. The department will prepare a fresh draft and circulate for suggestions and objections from all stake holders.''

He informed that the department is flooded with complaints almost on a daily basis about overcharging by private hospitals.

However, in view of lack of any legislation no action is initiated. The officer informed that the West Bengal has already enacted a law in this regard while Karnataka has drafted a bill to regulate the cost of treatment, besides curbing unethical practices.

Suresh Shetty, former minister of public health, confirmed that the previous Congress-NCP government had prepared a draft bill but it could not be tabled in the legislature. "There has to be some mechanism to control the private health sector. It is a known fact that the Centre and states cannot afford to provide health services to everybody due to paucity of funds. The private sector plays an important role. At the same time, some competent authority and regulatory body will be needed to monitor the functioning of clinical establishments,'' he noted.