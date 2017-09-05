Maha Ganesh Festival: 500 foreign tourists visit Girgaum Chowpatty to study Maharashtra culture

On the last day of Ganeshotsav, 500 foreign tourists visited Girgaum Chowpatty to celebrate and learn about the culture of Maharashtra. The Maha Ganesh festival organised by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) hosted the foreign guests at the Chowpatty.

Tourists from Sweden, France, England, Thailand, China and from other countries in the world were in Mumbai to experience one of the biggest festival of India.

Jean Pierre, from France, said, "It’s a wonderful experience to be present at one of the biggest festival of India and we can see the way the festival has been managed by all the agencies. We have learnt so much about the festival today and we are happy that we could make it to Mumbai for the festival"

“It has been a fantastic experience to be the part of this festival, we had only heard about Ganeshotsav but today I am experiencing it. The good vibes from people is amazing. There is brotherhood all around. I love this experience.", said Miles Glanfield, England resident.

Jaykumar Rawal, Tourism Minister, Maharashtra government said, "We wanted to make the festival of Ganeshotsav a global event and so decided to host foreigners so that they learn about the Indian culture and experience the festival of Ganeshotsav."