Maha: 42 juveniles fled from ​Childrens' Home at Dongri, only 16 returned

Pointing to the lack of supervision and security at the ​​Childrens' Home at Dongri, the state government admitted that 42 juvelines lodged there had fled the remand home in a three-year period. Of these, only 16 children had been found and returned to the facility.

This was stated by women and child development minister Pankaja Munde in a written reply to a question by Pravin Darekar (BJP) in the state legislative council on Friday.

The remand home houses juveniles in conflict with the law and those in need of care and protection. Munde admitted that "in the three years between 2014-15 and 2016-17, 42 children had fled the childrens' home at Dongri in Mumbai. Of these, 16 have been brought back and one security personnel has been suspended from service with a divisional inquiry being underway."

Munde added that the Childrens' Aid Society, Mahim, Mumbai had sought a clarification about these incidents from the concerned security guards.