Madrassas to ensure students get healthy food

Following the Bhiwandi food poisoning, some institutions have called a meeting to discuss precautionary measures at their madrassas.

 
Gulam Mustafa, Amjadi, from Ruqaiya Lilbanat Madrassa, Bhiwandi, said, “There are two type of children in the madrassa. Those who stay here and those who receive religious knowledge and go home. We usually provide food to all these children made by our cook daily. But some people donate food which is distributed among these children. However, poisoning cases are rare.”

 
Maulana Syed Moin Ashraf Qadri, who heads Madrassa of Jamia Qadria Ashrafia Trust, Grant road, said, “We have called meeting tomorrow of our trust’s management members to discuss about this issue and how we can take precaution about it with the children who lives in our institution.”

 
Many madrassas are run by private Muslim organisations. The institution is run for orphan children as well as for those who have families. The children are given religious teachings of Quran and also some language subjects are taught like Hindi, English, Marathi and Arabic.

 
 

    
   
