Low-key revelries leave 2 dead, 117 hurt

On August 7, the high court lowered the age limit of Govindas to 14 and refused to direct the state to regulate height of human pyramids

Even with the high court easing height and age restrictions for human pyramids, Janmashtmi celebrations in the city were a tad muted than last time, but still notched as many as 117 casualties. In neighbouring Palghar, 21-year-old Roshan Kini died, reportedly of an epileptic attack, while he was scaling the third tier of a human pyramid, and in Airoli, another Govinda got electrocuted, but not while making a human chain.

The police said Kini, a resident of Kashipada in Ghansar village, was a student at Industrial Training Institute in Palghar and suffered an epileptic seizure while wending up his way to the third tier. Following the incident, a huge crowd gathered outside Philia Hospital and police were deployed for crowd control. "We have sent the body for post-mortem, and will get to know the reason behind the death after we get the report," said Inspector Kiran Kabadi of Palghar police station, where a case of accidental death has been registered.

This time, with fewer and quieter Dahi Handi affairs, some Govindas were heard ruing that the celebrations weren't as robust.

"We have come from Mahim area and didn't see many handis even though there are a lot of enthusiasts there," said Mangesh Varanju of Sai Mitra Mandal from Bandstand.

Not just the count of handis, even the prize money took a hit, with big names pulling out of organising events, including NCP's Sachin Ahir and Jitendra Awhad.

While the Dahi Handi organised by BJP MLA Ram Kadam from Ghatkopar offered Rs 25 lakh, the one arranged by Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve in Magathane gave away Rs 11 lakh, in the presence of celebrities. In contrast, 2013 and 2014 each saw Jitendra Awhad give away Rs 1.11 crore in cash prize.

A record of sorts was on display in Thane, where Jogeshwari's Jai Jawan group erected a nine-tier pyramid in just over a minute, bagging a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh.

Some groups injected patriotic fervour in the celebrations. "We gave a message of boycotting Chinese products, since there is confrontation along the border," said Ronald D'souza, member of Yuva Jiddi Maratha Govinda Pathak from Jogeshwari, who were part of the festivities organised by Sai Dutt Mitra Mandal in Dadar.

D'souza and others lauded the organisers for putting mats on the ground so Govindas do not get injured. "We have been taking this precaution mats every year," said Krishna Sawant, chairman of the mandal, which is the first to have inducted girls as Govindas.

In fact, a star attraction at the Dadar event was Vikhroli Kreda Kendra, which had over 100 women Govindas. "We have been forming five-tier Govindas," said Yogita Bhadrike, a 26-year-old who was part of the pyramid formation, "and are also happy with a govinda's age not being as much of an issue."

On August 7, the high court lowered the age limit of Govindas to 14 and refused to give directions to the state to regulate the height of human pyramids, observing that it would amount to encroaching on legislative powers, thereby scrapping a 2014 order capping the height to 20 feet.

Some organisers, meanwhile, sought not only age proof from Govindas but also insurance papers against potential injuries.

Besides women, visually challenged children also participated in the celebrations. "It gives us a high. We practise for a month to ensure that we form the vertical chain properly," said Pratyush Vingar, who looked barely a day over 14.

In Ghatkopar, some Govindas shuffled in circles after forming a pyramid; a seven-tier formation counted for up to a minute before breaking up to flaunt their stability; others waved the tricolour and peacock feathers while getting beaned from balconies, as the crowds cheered them on.

HEIGHT NO BAR