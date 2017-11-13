Linking of mobile with Aadhaar: Some people in Mumbai switch off mobile for an hour every day to register protest

A group of citizens in Mumbai have joined a movement of switching off their mobile phone for half an hour every day for 30 days to protest the linking of Aadhaar. The mobile has to be switched off from 11 am onwards for 30 days.

The protestors also ask citizens to mail their protest to the chief justice of India (CJI) and seek opting out of Aadhaar. A template has been provided for the same.

"The reason why I am supporting this is because these days for everything they are asking for Aadhaar. Even for the credit cards they are asking and want it to be linked. It seems that government wants to do some kind of surveillance on citizens. They are implementing Aadhaar without any thought process. Why they are not linking it with voter identity card is not known. That should have been done because it affects democracy and elections," said Bhaskar Prabhu, resident of Dadar.

"I have supported the movement. Since I am already a petitioner in Supreme Court in Aadhaar case and my case is going one, I do not have to write a letter to the chief justice," said Vikram Krishna, a resident of Bandra who is actively supporting the movement and also sending emails in his contact list for people to support the movement.

"Very simply any system that imposes arbitrary number is flawed approach. It is a very poorly designed programme. The user has no control and if the biometrics are lost, there is nothing to fall back upon. Aadhaar was designed to give identification to those who did not have one so that they can get schemes. When most people made Aadhaar, they had at least some identification. The DoPT has said that there is no last date for linking mobile but not many people know," added Krishna. The mail sent also mentions how an 11 year old beneficiary of a scheme lost his life becuase Aadhaar was not linked to the ration card.