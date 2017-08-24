Like two peas in a pod: Zaveri Bazaar and Crawford Market

The markets are separated by three cloth markets and various other clusters selling specialised goods such stationery, electronics, cooking ware etc

Shaikh Memon Street or Zaveri Bazaar as it is popularly known and Crawford Market are city landmarks and among its earliest shopping districts. While it’s barely a 10-minute walk between the two iconic markets, the markets are separated by three cloth markets and various other clusters selling specialised goods such stationery, electronics, cooking ware etc. There are also heritage and religious places like Mumbadevi and Juma Masjid at the end of the Sheikh Memon Street.

According to Bombay: The Cities Within by Sharada Dwivedi and Rahul Mehrotra, “Despite its shoddy outward appearance, the portion of Kalbadevi Road near the Pydhonie-end of Shaikh Memon Street was considered to be one of the wealthiest streets in Bombay, primarily due to the existence of the sona-chandi (gold-silver) market. Gujarati jewellers settled here in the 18th and 19th centuries to conduct business in gold, silver, ornaments and precious stones.”

Crawford Market, on the other hand, was the first public market with electricity, according to Abha Narain Lambah Associates. Now it is known as the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market. The market, a mix of Norman and Flemish architecture, was designed by British architect William Emerson, and its construction was completed in 1869, the firm said.