Learn about breast cancer this Sunday

In order to raise awareness among citizens about breast cancer and eye care, Goodwin Charitable Trust has organised an awareness campaign for breast cancer and eye testing at Vashi on Sunday.

The programme will be attended by noted personalities from different walks of life. The campaign will be followed by speeches on breast cancer and eye testing by eminent doctors.

The campaign will be set up at Satra Plaza, Palm Beach Road in Vashi. Many institutions, NGOs and different organisations have come together in support of this social cause for the benefit of society and the needy.

A first of its kind for Goodwin Charitable Trust, the campaign will have an outreach at the local level.

“Our intention is to spread awareness among the locals in Vashi and aim to create a public platform for those suffering. All are welcome to attend in order to avail facilities of breast cancer awareness and eye-testing,” said an official of the Trust.