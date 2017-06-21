Late farmers' kids get edu assistance from city mandal

The members of G D Ambekar Marg (Kalewadi) Sarvajanik utsav Mandal will be providing necessary materials to such children during their academic year in order to help them study well

In a trying time for the farmers of Maharashtra, an initiative by a Ganpati mandal in Lalbaug has brought relief to some families. With an aim to provide better facilities to the children of farmers who have committed suicide, the Ganpati mandal has now stepped forward and offered to sponsor their educational needs.

The members of G D Ambekar Marg (Kalewadi) Sarvajanik utsav Mandal will be providing necessary materials to such children during their academic year in order to help them study well. The mandal members plan to focus on children from the Marathwada, Vidarbha and Konkan region. The mandal's 16 members visited a village to distribute the necessary materials on June 18, Sunday. The initiative, which is a pilot project, will be extended if this project turns out to be a success.

Speaking about the initiative, Ramesh Kale, Chairman of the mandal said, "We wanted to adopt few children and extend a helping hand by providing necessary stationary materials such as notebooks, school bags, pencils to name a few. We also provided them with few utensils. These students stay around two to three kilometres away from their school. With the help of local activist Vishal Parulekar in Kelthan village we started the initiative."

The 48 children adopted by this mandal are between the age group of 5 to 16 years. Sanjay Shelke, secretary, added, "We will be encouraging the other residents to contribute too."