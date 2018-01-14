Labourer operated on to remove iron rods, stable now

After more than two hours of operation in Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital, two five-foot-long iron rods were removed from the body of Rajendra Pal, a labourer working on a private construction site. The iron rods got impaled in Pal’s abdomen and chest muscle.

Pal has been shifted to the ICCU ward of the hospital in Fort for at least three days. According to the doctors, he survived miraculously after being impaled by two iron rods. Pal fell in an under-construction basement pit where the iron rods got skewered in his body. As per the doctors, it was the fire department’s tremendous job to bring him to the hospital on time without causing any further complication in his body.

Speaking about the risk factor in the case, Dr Vikas Maindad, deputy medical superintendent of GT hospital, said, “Luckily, the iron rods were not removed from his body on the spot. If anybody would have removed it, there could be a lot of internal bleeding problem and fewer chances of his survival. It was a good job by the fire brigade officials to bring him to the hospital without major movement of his body. This saved his other organs from more damage.”

While one of the iron rods pierced his chest bone muscle, the other got pierced near his liver diaphragm.

Dr Jitendra Sankpal, senior surgeon at GT hospital, “It was a major surgery. There were two rods out of which the rod impaled in the chest muscle was removed easily. The other rod had gone in the liver and the diaphragm. We had to cut open his liver during the surgery to remove the rod. He won’t have any liver problems. He is stable now and we will shift him to a general ward in two-three days.”

