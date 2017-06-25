Khar pumping station to get flushing this monsoon

The trial run of the Guzder Band pumping station in Khar was carried out on Saturday afternoon during a 4.89 metre high tide. The pumping station, which is now operational, had missed two deadlines earlier this month.

The storm water drain (SWD) department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had scheduled a trail run between June 23 and 25. "Since we needed huge amounts of water for the trail run, we had to wait for high tide," said Laxman Vhatkar, chief engineer of SWD, adding that,

"The trail run has been carried out successfully. The pumping station is now operational and ready to be used."

The pumping station, which can drain out around 6,000 litres of water per second, will help reduce water logging in Khar (W), Santa Cruz (W), Vile Parle (W), and Bandra (W) in H-West and K-West wards.