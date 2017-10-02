Kangana Ranaut buys bungalow worth Rs 20.7 cr

The latest celebrity to own a piece of land in the city's ever-bustling property market is actor Kangana Ranaut

The latest celebrity to own a piece of land in the city's ever-bustling property market is actor Kangana Ranaut. The Queen star recently bought a bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra, and has paid a whopping Rs 20.7 crore. The bungalow which is located on Nargis Dutt Road, is surrounded by homes of other bigwigs of the film industry. A ground plus three-storey structure, she has paid around Rs 67,000 per square foot for the bungalow.

The deal was in talks for almost six months, but owing to the actor's busy schedule, it was finally registered on September 18. The total area mentioned in the registration document, a copy of which DNA accessed, states that the built-up area is of 3,075 sq ft. The difference between built-up and carpet area is around 10 to 20 per cent, depending upon how old the structure is.

However, people related to the deal claim that the bungalow is old, and hence the difference is not much.

The registration document reveals that Ranaut paid Rs 1.03 crore as stamp duty. The bungalow, which earlier had a playschool operating, is part of Chetak Co-operative Housing Society on Nargis Dutt road.

Along with the bungalow, the actor has also got a 565 sq ft car parking space. Sources said that the actor may choose to keep the bungalow as is or may have a production house set up.

Ranaut or her representatives did not comment when approached.

AT A PRICE

The bungalow which is located on Nargis Dutt Road, is surrounded by homes of other bigwigs of the film industry.

The Pali Hill bungalow is a ground plus three-storey structure

​