Kamala Mills fire: One of the owners of Mojo's Bistro arrested by Mumbai Police

Yug Pathak, one of the owners of restaurant Mojo's Bistro has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the Kamala Mills fire where 14 people were killed. Incidentally Pathak is son of a former senior police officer. Yug was called for questioning and after verification, he was placed under arrest.

A day after the Mumbai Fire Brigade submitted its fire investigation report on Kamala Mills Fire incident, the N.M. Joshi Marg police on Saturday added names of Mojo Bistro's co-owners in the original FIR.

Earlier the police had registered an FIR against the co-owners and two managers of 1Above pub. According to the fire brigade report, the fire started from Mojo pub due to flying embers of charcoal that was being used for Hookah. The fire later spread into 1Above, killing 14 and injuring at least 16 people.

Following the report, the NM Joshi police booked the co-owners of Mojo for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurts and others. "We have added names of all the owners of Mojo pub and will be arresting them soon," Sachin Patil, Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP. Later Yug Pathak was arrested.