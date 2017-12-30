Kamala Mills Fire: Cops say no, but patrons say there were hookahs

Just two days prior to the deadly fire that broke out at the 1Above pub and restaurant in Kamala mills, killing 14 and injuring many more, the NM Joshi Marg police had taken action against 1Above for operating beyond the permissible time limit of 1:30 am.

However, they have repeatedly turned a blind eye to the other violations at the pub such as hookah being served illegally, and loudspeakers being used on the rooftop. The police claimed that no hookah was being served at any restaurant in the complex.

According to the police, the pubs and restaurants at the Kamala mills are a constant headache for them and they have raided several places in the compound where hookah was being served illegally. The police claimed that they regularly keep watch on these establishments and would fine them for violations.

"On Thursday we had taken action against the 1above for flouting the time limit of running restaurant under the Maharashtra Police Act, Rs 12.500 fine was imposed on them. This is not the first time that the restaurant has flouted the permissible time limit. In this week this was the second action," said a police officer from NM Joshi Marg police station.

Dr. Sulbha Arora who had visited the 1above on Thursday confirmed to this paper that hookah was being served at 1 Above.

When asked a senior police officer they denied that hookah was being served at any of the places, However, people who visited the place admitted that there was a hookah and many hookah pots and pipes were found at both the restaurants.

"We visited Mojos on Friday night and hookahs were being served. We too had it," said Khubchandani who visited the pub along with her friends for a birthday party.