Kamala Mills Fire: As 1 Above’s owners go into hiding, police to issue LOC

NM Joshi police are on the lookout for three partners of pub 1 Above after they allegedly went into hiding following a massive fire that broke out in their premises in the wee hours of Friday. The police are trying to gather CCTV footage of 1 Above and adjacent Mojo’s Bistro to get more clues as to how the fire occurred. The police had also initiated process of issuing Lookout Circular against those named in the First Information Report (FIR).

According to the police, around 12.27 am, fire occurred at 1 Above and soon spread to the adjacent’s Mojo’s Bistro. “We have booked Byculla residents Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar who are owners and partners in Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment LLP that runs 1 Above in the said case, among others,” said Senior Police Inspector Ahmad Pathan of NM Joshi Marg Police Station.

In their FIR, the police had alleged that C-Grade Hospitality and Entertainment LLP, 1 Above establishment’s manager and other staffers had not taken required fire safety measures for its patrons which led to the mishap.

“The accused persons had knowingly and negligently put up obstacles at the emergency exit door of the establishment due to which the patrons who had visited the premises had suffered injuries in the fire, while some of them even succumbed. The accused persons did not provided any help to the patrons and fled from the spot,” the FIR notes.

“We have recorded statement of at least 20 witnesses and as per them the fire started from 1 Above and spread ahead. As of now we have not been able to establish contact with any of the owners and staffer from 1 Above. We have put their mobile numbers on surveillance and are in the process of issuing Lookout Circular against them. Late on Friday evening, we had questioned some of the family members of the accuse persons to inquire about their whereabouts,” said a senior police officer, privy to the investigation.

Separately, it has emerged that noted singer Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddharth and former Director General of Police KK Pathak’s son Yug had invested in Mojo’s Bistro.

IPC applied