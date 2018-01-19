JJ College to felicitate 20 of its achievers

Twenty renowned architects will be felicitated with DNA Sir JJ Architecture Awards 2018 on Friday at The Lalit in Mumbai.

DNA, along with Sir JJ College of Architecture, has organised an event to recognise the excellent work and contribution of their alumni members in the field of architecture.

The registration for the event will begin at 5pm.

The event will be attended by many renowned alumni who have passed out from Sir JJ College of Architecture. The event will also have a half-an-hour seminar and discussion on transformation of architecture education and the role in which Sir JJ College of Architecture can play in it.

Prem Nath, an iconic Indian architect and the president of the alumni association of Sir JJ College of Architecture (AAJJA), said, "Apart from felicitation of the alumni, the association has also planned many changes in the institution — educational program like lectures series, improvement in the facility development of the students etc. We want to make our college as good as an Oxford or Harvard."

Gurunath Dalvi, founder of the alumni association, said, "Since three years, the alumni is giving away scholarships to the students."

Apart from the award ceremony, the event will also see the launch of a coffee table book.