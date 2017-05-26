Jackal causes panic, rescued by animal NGO

According to an eyewitness, several residents of the Godrej colony, which is closer to mangroves, spotted a jackal near their houses

A jackal, which got separated from its pack, caused a huge commotion in Godrej Colony at Vikroli on Wednesday evening and fell into an open manhole while it was being chased. It was then rescued by an animal welfare organisation and is now recuperating at the animal hospital inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

According to an eyewitness, several residents of the Godrej colony, which is closer to mangroves, spotted a jackal near their houses. Keeping in mind an incident where a jackal had attacked two BMC security guards in the mangrove areas of Ghatkopar, they started chasing it away.

Pawan Sharma, founder of NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) said that as soon as they received the call from the residents, they intimated the forest department and a rescue team led by Chinmay Joshi and Praik Bhanushali along with six others rushed to the spot in the ambulance.

"It was a challenge to quickly rescue and transport the mammal to SGNP but our biggest challenge was to manage the mob that had gathered at the spot to get a glimpse of the jackal. We soon rescued it using fibre cage and shifted the jackal to SGNP on Wedensday night," said Sharma.