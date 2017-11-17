It's raining offers at CREDAI-MCHI property expo

It was an offer galore at the ongoing CREDAI-MCHI property exhibition at Bandra Kurla Complex. Developers appeared far more realistic in their sales pitches offering price discounts as high as 10 to 15 per cent.

One developer was even offering 1BHK free on the purchase of a flat in one of his projects while others were offering a car or free stamp duty and registration. The four-day long exhibition began on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday.

Shailesh Sanghiv of Sanghiv developers, who has projects in Dahisar and other parts of the town, had a fortune wheel placed at his stall offering car and 1BHK flat free along with the purchase of a 2 BHK flat or a 1 BHK flat.

"The free flat is in Asangaon, and if the buyer doesn't want the free house the price will be adjusted in his purchase in Mumbai. We want to sell flats and hence the offer," said Sanghvi.

Tejas Vyas, Chairman of CREDAI-MCHI's exhibition committee said, "We had asked developers to give discounts and offers as they deem fit. Even big brands in the world sell their products at 50 per cent of total price during sale period. The property exhibition takes place only once a year so developers are offering heavy discounts and offers."

However, homebuyers claim that the prices are still very high and out of reach for many. "There are offers but developers have hiked the rate first then put a discount on it, which doesn't make the offer exciting. I was expecting discounts but not much is being offered in real terms," said Syed Noorudin, a homebuyer.