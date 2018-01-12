Irked homebuyers of Palais Royale seek legal intervention

Some home buyers of the controversial Worli building Palais Royale are now seeking legal interference to know when they will get possession of the flats for which they have paid several crore. This includes actor and businessman Sachiin Joshi. Some homebuyers, including renowned cardiologist Dr Sudhanshu Bhattacharya, say that they are willing to give the developer, Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Ltd's Vikas Kasliwal, one last chance.

The multi-storeyed skyscraper has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for quite some time. According to reports, on Thursday Indiabulls Housing Finance wanted the building to be auctioned to recover its due on a construction loan of above Rs 600 crore. This has come as a shock to some of the homebuyers.

Sachiin Joshi's representative told DNA, "Sachiin is sending a legal notice and a lawsuit is in process too." According to sources close to the actor, a lawyer has been given all the documents and soon the notice shall be sent. "The notice is about seeking an exact date of the flat's possession," said a source.

Meanwhile Kasliwal said, "The ongoing PIL is the real obstruction to the delivery of flats. This has been going on for over five years and is in the final stages in the Supreme Court. The flat buyers have also joined in the litigation and along with us are pressing for early delivery. We are hopeful of getting an outcome soon."

The flats in this building cost between Rs 30 crore to 50 crore. The revised possession date mentioned by the developer to MahaRERA is December 2021.