Indrani Mukerjea among 250 inmates booked for rioting in Byculla jail

A day after Manjula Shetye, a female prisoner convicted of murder died under mysterious circumstances inside the Byculla jail on Friday, Nagpada police have initiated a probe against the inmates and jail staff. The police have booked six jail staff in connection with Shetye's death, and another 250 jail inmates for rioting and assaulting a jail staffer, including Indrani Mukerjea.

According to Shetye's post-mortem report, there were signs of multiple injuries from a blunt object on her body, indicating that she might have been brutally assaulted by the police inside the jail. Sources said that Shetye was brutally assaulted with an iron object due to which she sustained several injuries on her head, legs, and other body parts. The post-mortem report also revealed that her internal organs, including the lungs, were damaged.

After receiving the post-mortem report, the six jail staffers, one officer, and the five jail guards who were suspended for dereliction of duty inside the prison, were booked on charges of murder. "We have registered two separate cases, and once we get the permission, we will arrest the jail staffers, too. Our probe is still on and we are trying to ascertain the reason behind the assault," said Sanjay Baswat, Senior Police Inspector, Nagpada Police Station.

Meanwhile, Anant Shetye, brother of the deceased, told DNA, "I don't know what has happened. She was brutally murdered by the prison officers. Her record in Yervada jail was very good, where she was lodged for 13 years and was promoted to a warden. She was shifted to Byculla jail in April and would have completed her sentence in another 7-8 months."

WHAT HAPPENED