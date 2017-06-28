Indrani accuses Byculla jail staff of beating, assault threat

Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, on Tuesday filed an application before the Sessions Court through her lawyer, alleging that Byculla jail staff had beaten her brutally, and that she had also been threatened with sexual assault by them.

On Saturday, following protests by over 200 inmates at Byculla jail over prison staff allegedly beating a convict, Manjula Shetye, to death, Mukerjea was booked along with other inmates at the Byculla jail for rioting, arson, assault on public servants while discharging duty, and damaging government property.

Mukerjea’s lawyer Gunjan Mangla on Tuesday pleaded the court to direct Byculla jail authorities to produce her before the court at the earliest. The court accepted the application and directed the jail authorities to produce Mukerjea in court on Wednesday.

Advocate Mangla, informed the court that Indrani was seeking treatment for certain brain-related issues, and that she might fall ill if the harassment continued.

The application filed by the advocate before the court read, “ An incident occurred on June 24, 2017, in Byculla prison, wherein an inmate named Manjula Shetye was killed. On Tuesday, when I visited the Byculla prison, I was informed by Indrani that she was beaten up pursuant to the said killing, by the superintendent and the Byculla jail officials. She showed me her bruise marks and injuries, which were very prominent on her hands, legs, and head.”

The application further said that she was verbally abused by the jail officials and the superintendent, and was threatened with sexual assault for protesting against the cold-blooded murder in the custody.

Advocate Mangla also said that there were many other inmates in the jail, who want to file a case against the jail officials.