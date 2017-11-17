India's longest sea link: Work to start soon, but motorists have to wait till 2023

Motorists plying between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will have to wait till 2023, for India's longest Sea Link between Sewri and Nhava-Sheva known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) to be a reality with construction work to start in January 2018.

However, this would mean MMRDA will miss the deadline of 2019, set by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who is also the Chairman of MMRDA.

According to MMRDA daily around 70,000 vehicles will use MTHL as it provides easy connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Along with easy connectivity to Navi Mumbai, MTHL will also help motorists plying using the Mumbai Pune Expressway or going further south.

Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said, "We will start work for MTHL by January 2018. It will take around 4.5 years to complete the construction of the sea link. We can say that in mid-2023 the construction will be completed."

MTHL is a 22-km-long cable stay bridge and will be the second longest sea-link in the world after the 42-km link between Qingdao to Huandao in China. The project has been on paper since the 1980s due to lack of environmental clearances.

According to MMRDA officials, marine engineering has its own challenges. The time required for construction till 2023 is because the construction will be done mid-sea.

Meanwhile, MMRDA MTHL last week awarded the contract to three consortiums who are in joint venture constructing the project. The civil construction work was awarded at Rs 14,263 crore which is more than Rs 100 crore estimated by MMRDA.