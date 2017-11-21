Illegal kaali-peeli stand irks city residents

The Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) has approached the Mumbai Traffic Police Department seeking action against the illegal taxi stands in the area.

According to the CPRA, Sadhu Vaswani Road and GD Somani Road have 16 taxi stands of which 10 are illegal and located within a kilometer's of Cuffe Parade resulting in traffic jams. Despite repeated complaints, the residents claim no action has been taken.

Moreover, Captain Pethe Marg is occupied by trucks from Badhwar Park to the Taj President Hotel signal on both sides.

"We have complained to the Mumbai Traffic Police department and met senior police officers but we continue to face the menace.

The police should take strict action against the illegal taxi stands. The residents have also complained several times against the taxi drivers who create a nuisance during night hours," said Padmakar Nandekar, secretary general, CPRA.

Deepak Deoraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police department, said, "We will look into it and adequate action will be taken."