Hunt for groom on for Rani Baug's only single penguin

Officials are taking a special interest in finding a mate for Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo's lone single penguin from the waddle of seven now living here.

Zoo officials claim that they are coordinating for one more penguin with Goatrade Farming Co. Ltd., the Thailand-based procurement agency that helped the Mumbai zoo acquire the penguins.

"In case a penguin died while being in quarantine, a commitment was made by the agency to replace it," said a senior BMC official. Eight penguins were brought to Mumbai, however, one died in October 2016, while in quarantine.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, Director of Byculla Zoo, informed, "We are constantly reminding the agency of their promise. They have been assuring us that they are looking for a Humboldt penguin for Bubble." He said that they were concerned about Bubble and had specifically asked for a male penguin.

A veterinarian looking after the penguins said that since the other six have paired and spent time with their partners, Bubble is left alone. "We are monitoring all of them round-the-clock. So far, we haven't noticed any unusual activity or effect on her health due to lack of a partner. However, there is no doubt that she needs one soon," the vet said.

Sources at the zoo said that the zoo has, in the past, faced litigation and protests when a captive animal has been without a mate. "Complaints were lodged by animal right activists with Central Zoo Authority after they were not able to find a mate for the rhino Shiva. Later, under pressure, they had to send him off to Delhi zoo. We hope they find a partner for Bubble before activists begin protests," the source said.

HUMBOLDTS IN MUMBAI